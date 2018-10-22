Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho gives emphatic response to Real Madrid rumours

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has responded to talk that he could leave the club to return to his former side Real Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui is currently struggling since replacing Zinedine Zidane as Bernabeu boss this season, and that has sparked speculation that Mourinho could be in line to replace him.

Mourinho has been talked up as Madrid’s first choice to replace Lopetegui by Spanish source El Chiringuito, with translation from the Metro, but the Portuguese has emphatically stated his desire to remain at Old Trafford for the long term.

The former Chelsea manager only signed a new long-term contract back in January and now says he wants to ideally stay with the Red Devils for even longer than that.

‘No I’m happy here. I’m happy to see out my contract. I would like to stay after my contract at Manchester United,’ he told a press conference, as quoted by the Independent.

It remains to be seen how many MUFC supporters would be happy with that, as the team hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders this season.

Despite an improved display in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea at the weekend, United are on a run of just one win in their last six games in all competitions and their style of football under Mourinho has mostly been pretty poor.