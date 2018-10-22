Mesut Ozil makes Premier League history in sublime display for Arsenal against Leicester City

Mesut Ozil produced a superb performance in Arsenal’s win over Leicester City on Monday night, and he wrote his name into the Premier League history books too.

The 30-year-old scored a crucial goal on the stroke of half-time to draw the Gunners level having been second-best for most of the opening 45 minutes.

However, he was far from done having a decisive impact on the game as he produced a sublime pass in the build-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first goal, before providing for the Arsenal talisman himself to help finish off a stunning Arsenal team move in which Ozil was heavily involved in throughout.

As noted in the tweet below though, his goal against Leicester saw him become the highest scoring German in Premier League history having taken his tally to 30 goals, and Arsenal fans will be hoping that he can add plenty more in the coming months.

Given the captain’s armband on his return to the starting line-up, Ozil produced the perfect response for Unai Emery as they continued their winning streak which now stretches to 10 games in all competitions.

Ozil in this form will be crucial for the Gunners moving forward, and he’ll undoubtedly be delighted to have made some personal history too along with helping secure all three points for his side.