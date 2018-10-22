Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has been singled out for big praise from Garth Crooks as he makes it into the BBC Sport team of the week.

The Netherlands international has shone for Eddie Howe’s side this season as they make a good start in the Premier League with five wins from their first nine games putting them in 6th place in the table.

Ake’s solid displays at the back have earned rumoured interest from Manchester United, with the Daily Star recently claiming the £40million-rated centre-back was a target for his old manager Jose Mourinho.

Although the 23-year-old could not establish himself as a regular in his time at Chelsea, it seems clear he’s now finally fulfilling his huge potential by playing regularly in the top flight.

United could certainly do with that kind of player to strengthen what has looked a dodgy defence this season, with players like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not really looking up to scratch.

And according to Crooks, United would be signing themselves a very capable Premier League defender.

‘This player has developed from a rookie at Chelsea to a very competent Premier League defender,’ Crooks said.

‘I remember seeing the Ruud Gullit lookalike in an U21 game at Selhurst Park and thinking that, while he might not be good enough for Chelsea, who were winning trophies at the time, there was a player in there somewhere.

‘All credit to Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe for investing in the Dutchman and Ake for taking charge of his own career. He is a dependable professional.’