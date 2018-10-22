Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has spoken about Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba amid transfer gossip suggesting the Frenchman could return to his former club.

The Serie A giants travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday night for one of this week’s stand-out Champions League clashes.

Bonucci is sure to be a key player for Juventus in the United game, but he’s well aware of the quality of his old team-mate Pogba, despite the 25-year-old having a difficult time this season.

We’re yet to truly see Pogba’s best form in a United shirt, despite him being one of the best midfielders in the world at Juventus, and showing glimpses of that form again in the summer as he helped France win the World Cup.

Bonucci still rates him highly, and says he’s been in touch with him ahead of this match.

It seems the pair get on swimmingly, and it’s notable that Bonucci has been full of praise for the player following recent claims by Tuttosport, as translated by the Daily Mail, that Pogba’s preference if he leaves United would be for a move back to Turin.

‘I talked to him a week ago and he told us that he is waiting for us in Manchester,’ Bonucci told the Telegraph.

‘I will be pleased to see him but we will have to be very careful because it won’t be an easy game at all. He’s one of the best midfielders in the world along with (Luka) Modric and (Miralem) Pjanic.

‘I have played with him, he’s a great guy and we always got on really well and I only want the best for him – but not against us on Tuesday night!’