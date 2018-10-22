Real Madrid accelerating efforts to beat Chelsea to €100million transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly ‘accelerating’ their efforts to seal the transfer of Inter Milan striker and rumoured Chelsea target Mauro Icardi in January.

The Argentina international has been a big hit at the San Siro, establishing himself as one of the most prolific centre-forwards in Europe in the last couple of years.

According to Don Balon, Real have been told they can sign Icardi for €100million – a price they’ll surely feel is worth paying as they look in dire need of a top class goal-scorer as soon as possible.

Madrid’s form has gone majorly downhill since selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, with the likes of Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio not really stepping up to the plate.

Karim Benzema’s form is also a concern as the Frenchman looks past his best at the age of 30, having had a long and successful career at the highest level for over a decade now.

Icardi would no doubt be a fine like-for-like replacement for Benzema up front, but this would be bad news for Chelsea after their recent links with the 25-year-old.

With Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggling for goals this term, Chelsea are another club in need of strengthening up front.

And Icardi was recently linked as manager Maurizio Sarri’s preferred target in that position by the Sun.

It will be intriguing to see where this talented finisher ends up next.