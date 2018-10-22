Real Madrid star takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Champions League clash

Real Madrid midfielder Isco couldn’t resist a little dig at his old team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his side’s Champions League game this week.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Los Blancos’ game against Viktoria Plzen, Isco gave a blunt response to a question about Ronaldo.

Real are in a dire run of form at the moment after a big summer of change, with Ronaldo leaving for Juventus while Zinedine Zidane was replaced by Julen Lopetegui as manager.

Isco was asked if Madrid are missing their former Portuguese goal machine, but the Spaniard seemed in no mood to be discussing his old colleague.

Ben Hayward quoted Isco’s response as being: ‘We can’t be crying for someone who didn’t want to be here.’

Precise details of the 33-year-old’s move from the Bernabeu to Turin are not really known, but this comment from Isco suggests there may have been some bad blood between him and the rest of the Madrid squad before he left.

Ronaldo is known for being both a great player and a difficult character, so it may well be that Isco and others in many ways welcome the fact that he’s now gone.

Still, there’s no doubt they miss his goals as the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema look far from good enough at the moment.