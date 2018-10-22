Video: Sergio Ramos lashes out at team-mate in bizarre Real Madrid training row

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos lost the plot a little in training today, in video footage released by Spanish outlet AS.

In the clip below, Ramos can be seen lashing out young defender Sergio Reguilon for seemingly trying to catch the ball in a training drill.

It seems as though the player jumping near Ramos led the Spain international to hurt his nose, and he reacted by twice trying to smack the ball at his team-mate from close range.

Luka Modric then comes to try and calm Ramos down, as the team’s poor recent form certainly seems to be leading to tension on the training pitch…