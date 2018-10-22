Sergio Ramos responds after heated Real Madrid training ground incident with starlet Sergio Reguilon

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has played down an incident between him and youngster Sergio Reguilon during training on Monday.

As seen in the video below, the defensive stalwart was angered by Reguilon after he was caught in the face during a game of handball.

SEE MORE: Video: Sergio Ramos lashes out at team-mate in bizarre Real Madrid training row

Ramos proceeded to kick the ball in the youngster’s direction as he was clearly annoyed, with the Spaniard receiving criticism on Twitter in the aftermath after the incident.

He didn’t waste time in responding though, as seen in his tweet below, as he played down the altercation while also apologising for his reaction.

It seems as though all is forgiven as Reguilon also took to Twitter to show his support for the team and his captain, and so while some will look deeper into it and question Ramos in terms of his leadership and character, it doesn’t appear to be an issue for the Real Madrid squad.

The bigger issue for them is to end a five-game winless run across all competitions which has piled the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui.

As they face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League in midweek in desperate need of a win and a positive display to relieve some of that pressure and tension, Ramos will undoubtedly be key in getting them out of that rut.

“Although it doesn’t seem like it, these are quite common situations, but no excuse, my reaction should not be like that. We always go to the max, don’t we, Regui? At the end, the team victory and tomorrow’s game is most important,” Ramos wrote in his caption below.

To which Reguilon replied: “Always with my team and my captain, for the victory tomorrow!”

Aunque no os lo parezca, son situaciones bastante habituales, pero no es excusa, mi reacción no debió ser esa.

Nosotros siempre vamos a full, ¿verdad, Regui? ¡¡Al final victoria del equipo juntos @sergio_regui!! ????

Carpetazo ? y a por el partido de mañana.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PIFNFqV6mj — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 22, 2018

Siempre con mi equipo y con mi capitán, a por la victoria mañana! ?? https://t.co/Nddgmwd7ob — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) October 22, 2018