After a difficult start as Arsenal boss, Unai Emery has guided his side to a nine-game winning streak and Jamie Carragher has picked out a crucial difference under the Spanish tactician compared to Arsene Wenger’s last season in charge.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s encounter with Leicester City on Monday night, the Sky Sports pundit took an in-depth look into the stats behind their impressive start to the campaign.

After slipping off the pace and struggling to even secure a top-four finish in the final years of Wenger’s tenure, the Gunners have made their early push to get back into the Champions League and sit just outside the top four ahead of their clash with the Foxes.

As seen in the video below, Carragher has provided a fascinating analysis of the key difference under Emery and that revolves around Arsenal’s work-rate on and off the ball which has seen them move up from eighth place in the rankings to top so far this season in terms of distance covered per game.

It’s a similar scenario in terms of sprints per game, and so evidently Emery has demanded more urgency and energy from his players and crucially, they’ve responded and seemingly bought into his methods and style of play.

The test will ultimately be if they can sustain it all season and deliver consistently across the campaign to remain in the hunt to achieve their objectives under the former Sevilla and PSG boss.

Based on the last nine games though across all competitions, they’re certainly moving in the right direction and while it isn’t the sole reason behind their success, it is clearly making a big impact in comparison to what was seen under Wenger last year.