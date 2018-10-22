Video: Brilliant Mesut Ozil finish after Arsenal one-two draws them level against Leicester

Arsenal struggled to get going in the first half against Leicester City at the Emirates on Monday night, but Mesut Ozil drew them level just before half-time with a great goal.

The visitors took the lead through a deflected Ben Chilwell cross, but it was a deserved lead given that they had threatened throughout and created some of the best opportunities in the opening 45 minutes.

Fortunately for Unai Emery, his side eventually responded on the stroke of half-time with Ozil sparking a dangerous attacking move before playing a one-two with Hector Bellerin as he then produced a delightful finish to direct his effort past Kasper Schmeichel and into the back of the net.

It was exactly what Arsenal needed to get back into the game, and they’ll undoubtedly be buoyed by that moment of class from the German playmaker to give them fresh impetus to go out and win the game in the second half.

However, they’ll be fully aware that they have to play much better than they did in the first half moving forward in order to avoid having to battle out of tricky situations…