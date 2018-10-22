‘We played some sexy football tonight’ – Arsenal ace delighted with win, these fans full of praise for star man

Arsenal came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Leicester City on Monday night, and Mesut Ozil was hugely influential in the victory.

The 30-year-old scored the all-important equaliser for the Gunners just before half-time before playing a major role in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double.

From his sublime pass in the build-up to his first before running the show for his second before putting it on a plate for him to tap in Arsenal’s third, it was a majestic performance from Ozil at times which was a joy to watch.

After his tweet below in which he suggested that Arsenal had played some ‘sexy football tonight’, he was flooded with plenty of praise from the Gunners faithful as they were equally as delighted with his performance and that of the team after going behind.

That’s now 10 consecutive wins in all competitions for the north London giants as they move back into the top four in the Premier League, and they’ll be hoping to continue that winning streak against Sporting Lisbon and Crystal Palace later this week.

For now though, Ozil is certainly going to enjoy his performance and that of his teammates, as he also made Premier League history by becoming the highest-scoring German in the league having taken his tally to 30.

All in all, it was a memorable night for the playmaker and Arsenal…

I think we played some sexy football tonight ??? Proud captain of this team and this club! © #YaGunnersYa ? #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/iPFGxViAes — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 22, 2018

