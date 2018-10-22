Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was on form again this weekend as the Reds ground out a 1-0 win away to Huddersfield Town.

The England international has made a superb start to this season since becoming more of a regular for Jurgen Klopp’s side, putting his past injury troubles firmly behind him.

Gomez started this season playing mainly at centre-back, but has also shown potential since moving to right-back in recent games.

It’s been a quietly brilliant return to his best from the 21-year-old, who arrived at Anfield as a hot prospect back in the 2015/16 season before seeing his career stall somewhat.

Gomez is now in the England fold and has also been given the hugely prestigious honour of a place in Garth Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport.

Crooks says he’s noticed the youngster’s commanding displays since the start of the season and is pleased to see this rather unsung hero of the Liverpool team finally getting more recognition from other pundits.

‘Everybody was talking about the ball from Xherdan Shaqiri to Mohamed Salah which provided Liverpool with their winning goal at Huddersfield, but not me. It was the ball from Gomez to Shaqiri that unlocked Huddersfield’s gates and let the Reds in the back door,’ Crooks said.

‘It was yet another outstanding performance from Gomez. I also notice that my colleagues on Match of the Day are beginning to notice this lad’s performances. And not before time – I’ve been singing his praises every week since the start of the season.’