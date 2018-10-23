AC Milan transfer news: Instalment paid for €35m signing, €40m+ starlet on radar

AC Milan have reportedly paid the first instalment in the deal to sign Lucas Paqueta, while another young talent is on their transfer radar.

The Brazilian starlet scored again over the weekend for Flamengo to take his tally to 10 goals and four assists in 33 appearances so far this season as they continue to chase down Palmeiras at the top of the table.

As noted by Calciomercato though, the 21-year-old is set to join Milan in January in a deal worth around €35m. As per the report, it’s suggested that the Rossoneri have now paid €5m of that total fee as part of the agreement over scheduled payments which continue into 2020.

Particularly given their lack of quality and depth in midfield coupled with the class that Paqueta has displayed so early in his career, it’s an exciting addition for the Italian giants and one that they’ll hope will deliver crucial results moving forward.

Meanwhile, that’s not the only exciting young talent on the club’s transfer radar it seems, as Calciomercato add that the agent of Trabzonspor’s Yusuf Yazici has revealed that Milan are one of many interested clubs in his client, albeit it could cost them in excess of €40m to prise him away from his homeland.

The 21-year-old is another attacking midfield ace with two assists in eight league games so far this season, and so it appears as though adding creativity and attacking quality to the midfield is a priority for Milan heading into the January transfer window.

Given only Giacomo Bonaventura really offers that through the middle from the current options at Gattuso’s disposal, it seems like a sensible strategy. However, with Paqueta on his way in the New Year, it’s debatable as to whether or not another attacking midfielder is needed.