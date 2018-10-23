Manchester United star makes big transfer U-turn after ‘dramatic’ change at Old Trafford

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly re-enter talks over signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

This is because the France international has changed his mind about staying at United after a ‘dramatic’ improvement to his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, according to RMC, as translated by the Metro.

United fans will no doubt be thrilled with Martial now looking like staying with the Red Devils, as he’s long been something of a cult hero among many supporters.

Martial burst onto the scene as a teenager when he moved to United from Monaco in the 2015/16 season, but his form took something of a dip after that explosive first season.

The 22-year-old’s agent made it clear to RMC during the summer that his client wanted out of Manchester, but this is quite a U-turn from the player.

Martial scored twice in the draw against Chelsea at the weekend and is now also reportedly in line to start against Juventus, according to another report from RMC.

Alexis Sanchez’s poor form since joining United from Arsenal in January will no doubt have boosted Martial’s first-team chances, but either way, it’s good to see such a top young talent finally fulfilling his potential.