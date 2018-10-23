Arsene Wenger linked with Euro giants as he eyes first managerial role since leaving Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has been out of work since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, but the veteran tactician has been linked with taking over at AC Milan.

The pressure is on club hero Gennaro Gattuso this season, as the objective remains getting back into the Champions League for the Italian giants.

A failure to do so would surely raise question marks over his position, and after defeat in the Derby della Madonnina to Inter at the weekend, it leaves Milan in 12th place in the Serie A table and six points adrift of the top four.

Naturally, as the pressure builds on the Italian tactician, potential successors are being touted in the media and as reported by Calciomercato, Wenger and Roberto Donadoni are said to be two of the names being considered by sporting director Leonardo.

It would arguably be a shock if Milan opted to make a change now and didn’t give Gattuso more time to prove that he can deliver on the demands set by the hierarchy, but the mere fact that a manager such as Wenger with the experience and winning track record that he boasts coupled his expansive style of play is being linked with his job, will be a concern.

Arsenal have seemingly found their feet after his departure from the Emirates, going on a 10-game winning streak across all competitions under Unai Emery to emerge as a real threat to their rivals this season.

Nevertheless, perhaps with a fresh start in a new environment and a new challenge in Italy, it could be ideal for Wenger especially with an ambitious project at Milan. Further, there is also the Ivan Gazidis factor, as noted by Calciomercato, as he prepares to begin a new role at the San Siro later this year with a reunion possibly on the cards.