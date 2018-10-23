Chelsea star Eden Hazard has reportedly warned his club that he would be ready to seal a January transfer to Real Madrid if they hire Roberto Martinez as manager.

The Spanish tactician is currently in charge of the Belgian national team, and has impressed in the job, working well alongside Hazard and other big names.

According to Don Balon, the Blues forward would be keen to work with Martinez at the Bernabeu as he emerges as a contender to replace the struggling Julen Lopetegui.

While this might seem slightly surreal for Premier League fans who know Martinez from his days with clubs like Wigan and Everton, it does seem like he has a good rapport with Belgium’s players, with Hazard always shining in the national side, particularly as they reached the semi-finals of this summer’s World Cup.

The 27-year-old seems an ideal purchase for Madrid after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, and this speculation just won’t seem to die down right now.

Chelsea fans will hope that Real instead move for their former manager Antonio Conte if Lopetegui is shown the door.

Another report from the Daily Mirror today claimed Conte was in pole position to take over at the Bernabeu, and his poor relationship with Hazard from their time together at Stamford Bridge would reduce the chances of the player moving to the Spanish capital.