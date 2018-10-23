Chelsea are reportedly ready to give manager Maurizio Sarri some backing in the transfer market this January as a new striker emerges as a priority target.

The Blues have made a fine start to the season and remain unbeaten in their first 12 games under Sarri, but it seems clear that the club will need an upgrade on the goal-shy Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud if they are to sustain a title challenge.

Sarri’s fast start looks set to give him some extra funding this winter as he reportedly sets his sights on two preferred options to come in up front.

Those players are Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi and Genoa front-man Krzysztof Piatek, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Both have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge in recent times and seem to perfectly fit the bill after registering impressive scoring rates in Serie A.

Piatek has been a particular revelation in Italian football this season, netting nine times in the league already since joining Genoa from the relative obscurity of Polish football.

It has previously been claimed by football.london that the 23-year-old would likely cost around £53million, while the Mail state Icardi has a £97.5m release clause in his contract that comes into effect in the summer.

That makes the duo worth roughly £150.5m combined, though it seems unlikely CFC would try to sign both players.

The Mail suggest Piatek is the more realistic target at the moment, and CaughtOffside have previously been told that Chelsea have sounded out his representatives over a potential move.