“Leave my club!” – Chelsea’s latest tweet backfires spectacularly

Chelsea tweeted a happy birthday to striker Alvaro Morata today as he celebrates 26 years of scuffing efforts, mistiming runs and bottling one-on-ones.

As you’ll be well aware of by now, the Spain international has had a pretty dreadful time since moving from Real Madrid to Chelsea last season, and fans are not about to give him a break even on his birthday.

The Blues’ official Twitter paid tribute to their misfiring forward with a video clip of some of his best goals since his move to west London, not that there were too many to choose from.

You can watch them below, if you like, even if only as a reminder that he does occasionally get it right in front of goal:

Sadly, this has just invited the trolls to pounce and slam Morata, calling for him to leave the club and mocking him for ‘missing’ his birthday, or failing to ‘finish’ his cake – get it?

Because we secretly love this dedication to s**thousery, we’ve put together some of the best tweets here. Have a lovely day, Alvaro…

Sources telling me he will be missing his birthday meal as he cannot finish his dinner. — H (@Azpilicaptain) October 23, 2018

Happy birthday FRAUD!!! Leave my club! — AbdullaDiary (@vfb98) October 23, 2018

Hope he didn't miss his birthday too — Joel Jumbo (@JoelJumbo6) October 23, 2018

Correction :- Happy birthday Princess "Alvaro morata " de bottler … — Odudu Johnson ?? (@Ody_johnson) October 23, 2018

Get rid of him as a present — Petey (@DembaPete) October 23, 2018

If he had a one on one with his birthday he’d miss — ????? (@OperationMbappe) October 23, 2018

Meanwhile, this Chelsea fan’s tweet was perhaps the best of the bunch, as he celebrated Morata’s birthday by calling on Chelsea to change their attack around and field a front three of Mauro Icardi as Morata’s replacement, along with two Eden Hazards…