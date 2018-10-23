Liverpool injury news: Klopp confirms double blow, duo possibly ruled out for two games

Liverpool will be short in midfield this week as Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a double injury setback suffered by the Reds.

The Merseyside giants face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday night, before taking on Cardiff City on Saturday with both games taking place at Anfield.

However, as per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweets below, Klopp confirmed in his press conference on Tuesday that he expects neither Jordan Henderson nor Naby Keita to be fit to feature in Europe in midweek.

Further, the German tactician cast doubt over Henderson’s ability to play at the weekend too, while Keita will undoubtedly continue to be monitored in the coming days to determine whether or not he has recovered sufficiently to feature.

It leaves Liverpool a little stretched in midfield with Klopp certainly hoping that he doesn’t see any other key players pick up problems this week, with the likes of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri set to step up and fill the possible voids in that area of the pitch.

Given that quality and depth at Klopp’s disposal though, he should be confident in their ability to cope without Henderson and Keita this week.

Klopp rules Henderson out. "It's nothing we have to worry too much about, but it's a hamstring issue so we will have to see. He will not be available for tomorrow for sure, and probably not Cardiff, but hopefully then he can be back. We will see." #LFC