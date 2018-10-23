Manchester United, Barcelona and other interested clubs will have to fork out as much as €120million to seal the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has impressed hugely in Serie A and Don Balon claim he’s emerging as a top target for Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window.

However, that report also links Manchester United and Juventus as potential suitors for Milinkovic-Savic, and state that Lazio want €120m for him.

If the Red Devils could be persuaded to cough up that much money for the talented 23-year-old, it would break their current transfer record of £89m that they paid for Paul Pogba back in 2016, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

This is not the first time the player has been linked with United, with the Independent recently claiming he was Jose Mourinho’s preferred target to replace Pogba.

United fans would surely love to see this kind of ambition from their club after a relatively quiet summer saw only Fred come in as a senior signing.

Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant also joined, but one is a signing for the future while the latter is unlikely to be anything more than a backup for the club.

And given that Fred has made a slow start for United, a signing like Milinkovic-Savic could be ideal to lift the team’s fortunes, with the likes of Pogba and Nemanja Matic all struggling for consistency.

That kind of money shouldn’t really be out of United’s reach either, so it will be intriguing to see how this transfer battle ends.