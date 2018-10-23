Jose Mourinho makes big selection call for Manchester United vs Juventus

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly made the big call of telling Anthony Martial he’s set to start the Champions League game against Juventus this evening.

The France international looks to be coming into form at the moment after a superb brace in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the weekend, and has seemingly won his manager’s trust for an even bigger game.

French source RMC claim Martial is set to start on the left, a decision which has admittedly been made easier for Mourinho with the absence of Alexis Sanchez.

United fans will be delighted that Martial finally seems to be becoming a regular after a couple of seasons of being in and out of the side at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has always looked a hugely promising talent, but Mourinho is not known for being one to indulge youth or flair players as he’s built the reputation of being a rather pragmatic and conservative-minded coach.

However, it seems he’s prepared to go fairly attacking against Juventus as his side surely need to pick up three points tonight as they still face away games against Juve and Valencia in this difficult group.

MUFC dropped points at home to Valencia last time round, so fans will be glad to see Mourinho is going for it tonight.