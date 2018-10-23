Man Utd remove controversial article ahead of facing Juventus in Champions League

Ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday night, Man Utd sparked a reaction after explaining a ‘disparaging’ nickname that Juventus have been given by their rivals.

Referring to the Calciopoli scandal and match fixing allegations that have dogged them in the past, rivals around Italy have often referred to the Turin giants as ‘RuBentus’ which comes from the Italian word ‘rubare’, meaning ‘to steal’.

For some reason, the editor of the United site decided that it would be a good idea to explain that and use it as part of their preview for the game which detailed the rivalry between the two sides over the years, which had been found at this link.

However, it would appear as though they have now taken that page down as it appears as a ‘Error 404’ page instead of the preview that was previously published, and so perhaps the reaction in the Italian media, as seen below, has influenced them to remove it.

Given all the things that they could have discussed about the game, Juventus, Italian football and any other relevant topics to the showdown, it seems like a strange and questionable decision in the first place.

While it arguably didn’t warrant the whole page being removed entirely, it clearly wouldn’t have gone down well with Juventus and so at least they’ll likely be pleased that it has been taken down as they prepare for the clash at Old Trafford.

The guy who mentioned the word “Rubentus” in an article on #MUFC ‘s official website, so iconic! Savage ? it’s always such a big deal here in ?? #MUFCJuve #UCL pic.twitter.com/BemFg1ZzHm — M A R I A ? (@ImTheSoundtrack) October 23, 2018