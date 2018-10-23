Menu

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez mercilessly trolled after being embarrassed by stunning Arsenal stat

A stat is doing the rounds on social media today as some clever people worked out that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just matched Alexis Sanchez’s entire Manchester United goal tally in just his last two appearances for Arsenal – both of which came from the bench.

The January signing from Borussia Dortmund has been a huge success since coming in just as Sanchez left Arsenal for United in the winter – not exactly something many people would have seen coming at the time.

Aubameyang did of course arrive with a great reputation, but all the hype was about the Sanchez deal and how big a loss it would be for the Gunners as the Red Devils raided their rivals for one of the very finest attacking players in the world.

It hasn’t worked out that way, however, with the Chilean flopping spectacularly at Old Trafford, scoring only four goals for the club so far.

Sanchez has come to that total in ten months at United, but Aubameyang has the same figure in just the last 57 minutes played for Arsenal.

Wonder if any Gooners still regret this sale now??

