Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez mercilessly trolled after being embarrassed by stunning Arsenal stat

A stat is doing the rounds on social media today as some clever people worked out that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just matched Alexis Sanchez’s entire Manchester United goal tally in just his last two appearances for Arsenal – both of which came from the bench.

The January signing from Borussia Dortmund has been a huge success since coming in just as Sanchez left Arsenal for United in the winter – not exactly something many people would have seen coming at the time.

Aubameyang did of course arrive with a great reputation, but all the hype was about the Sanchez deal and how big a loss it would be for the Gunners as the Red Devils raided their rivals for one of the very finest attacking players in the world.

It hasn’t worked out that way, however, with the Chilean flopping spectacularly at Old Trafford, scoring only four goals for the club so far.

Sanchez has come to that total in ten months at United, but Aubameyang has the same figure in just the last 57 minutes played for Arsenal.

Wonder if any Gooners still regret this sale now??

Aubameyang – 4 Premier League goals in 57 minutes Alexis Sanchez – 3 Premier League goals in #MUFC career pic.twitter.com/yugGwEAlij — Betsid (@BetSidshops) October 23, 2018

Aubameyang – 4 Premier League goals in 57 minutes Alexis Sanchez – 3 Premier League goals in his entire Man United career pic.twitter.com/bMTNrujRjO — Bets On All Footy (@BetsOnAllFooty) October 23, 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now scored more Premier League goals in the last 35 minutes (4) than Alexis Sanchez has scored in his entire Man Utd career… — MotherfuckerBond (@BigBadJim007) October 23, 2018

Alexis Sanchez has scored 3 goals since joining #ManchesterUnited Aubameyang has scored 4 in last 35 min of football he played for #Arsenal — GlobalGooners (@gooners_global) October 23, 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now scored more Premier League goals in the last 35 minutes (4) than Alexis Sanchez has scored in his entire Man Utd career! pic.twitter.com/uOzeahJJcu — Özil's Sixth Sense (@ThatGoonerKev) October 23, 2018

Aubameyang has now scored more Arsenal goals in the last 35 minutes (4) then Alexis Sanchez has in his entire Manchester United Career. ? — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) October 23, 2018