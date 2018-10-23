Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trolled team-mate Mesut Ozil as he caught him re-watching his goal against Leicester City.

The German playmaker, who captained the Gunners on the night, had a superbly influential game, scoring one and setting up another.

Ozil’s strike was certainly a beautifully-taken effort, and it seems he couldn’t resist taking another look at it on his phone.

Aubameyang caught him in the act, mocking up a video, as shown in the tweet below, with Ozil and a thought bubble above his head reading: “I’m the best”

Arsenal’s form has been superb recently, with the club winning ten games in a row for the first time since 2007.

From this clip it also seems team spirit is strong at the Emirates Stadium right now as they enjoy the start of a new era under Unai Emery.