Deal agreed: Manchester United close in on £70million transfer after Jose Mourinho intervention

Manchester United have moved a step closer to sealing the transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar this January, it has emerged.

The Slovakia international has shone as one of Europe’s most solid defenders with his commanding performances in Serie A in recent times, and it looks like United are now set to win the race for his signature.

A report from Calciomercato states Skriniar is stalling on signing a new contract with Inter amid interest from United and other top clubs.

This puts the Italian giants in a vulnerable situation, and the Red Devils are now confident they can persuade them to sell.

CaughtOffside understands United have already struck personal terms with the 23-year-old after a personal phone call from Jose Mourinho to the player.

The club now expect an offer of around £70million to be enough to persuade Inter to let Skriniar go.

MUFC have long been in the hunt for a top central defender, and missed out on big names like Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Harry Maguire in the summer.

Skriniar, however, has recently worked his way up Mourinho’s list of priorities and should now make his way to Old Trafford in the winter in a huge boost to the team’s fortunes.

United now just have to hope the likes of Manchester City don’t come in with rival offers between now and January.