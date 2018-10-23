Mourinho backed by pundit who performs U-turn with his stance on the Man United boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes insists that Jose Mourinho is the right man to lead the club forward, despite another defeat.

The Red Devils succumbed to their fifth defeat in all competitions against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night, going down 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Paulo Dybala.

United drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and came seconds away from earning all three points before a Ross Barkley equaliser at the death in an improved all-round display, but they have been sent crashing back down to earth with another loss just three days later.

As the Daily Mirror reports, BT pundit Scholes slammed Mourinho after United lost to West Ham in the Premier League back in September, stating: “I’m surprised that he survived after Saturday, I think he’s embarrassing the club.”

However, the ex-United superstar has performed a complete U-turn by revealing his new stance on the Portuguese boss in the wake of the team’s latest setback in Europe.

According to United Xtra on Twitter, when asked on BT Sport whether or not the club should get rid of Mourinho, Scholes responded: “No I wouldn’t change him.

“He has the experience to turn it around. The last couple of weeks he’s been different.

“His attitude has been better towards players.”

Next up for the Red Devils is another home game on Sunday against Everton in the league, which is absolutely huge for Mourinho and his players.

Only a win will do against the Toffees to ensure that they do not fall any further behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the table, but there have been enough positives in recent weeks to suggest that United are more than capable of securing the three points.

A comeback victory against Newcastle just before the international break showed just how dangerous they can be going forward when they hit their stride, while they also managed to produce the goods against Chelsea with a shockingly direct display.

Juventus may have been a class above, but United were stubborn and refused to accept defeat until the bitter end, which suggests that Scholes might just have a point, albeit a slightly surprising one.