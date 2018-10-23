Paul Scholes underlines extreme expectations of Manchester United’s attacking trio

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes insists that Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial should be scoring 65 goals a season.

The Red Devils front-three have scored just eight goals between them in United’s first nine fixtures of the new Premier League season as Jose Mourinho’s men have fallen nine points off the pace in the battle for the title.

A 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday featured a superb display from Martial, who grabbed both goals for the Red Devils and served as a stark reminder of his immeasurable talent.

Lukaku is without a goal in seven matches and Rashford has only managed to find the net once at club level this term, but both men have proved what they are capable of when at the top of their game in the past.

According to the Daily Mail, BT Pundit Scholes has revealed his expectations of the United attackers, which they are emphatically failing to meet at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

“I talk about the front three all the time and you think of the pace and strength that they have got,” Scholes told BT Sport on Tuesday.

“OK, (Romelu) Lukaku is probably struggling for a bit of confidence, Marcus (Rashford) is probably struggling for a bit of confidence but you look at them three and think they should be getting 65 goals a season! They need to start producing that now.”

While the former United star’s comments might come across as extreme, there is a semblance of truth in them and all three men should be taking it upon themselves to raise their game in the coming weeks.

Scholes was speaking ahead of tonight’s Champions League group stage showdown at Old Trafford between the Red Devils and Juventus, which will see former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo make his long-awaited return to the club.

How Jose Mourinho must wish that he had a player as prolific as Ronaldo at his disposal now, amid uncertainty regarding his future in the hot seat at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, the Portuguese boss still has plenty of firepower within his ranks and Lukaku, Rashford and Martial are capable of reaching the lofty targets Scholes has set for them, it is now just a matter of bringing that level of performance out of them on a consistent basis.