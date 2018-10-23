It was another tough night for Jose Mourinho and his Man Utd players, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in their Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

The visitors were ultimately the better side for most of the game as they looked comfortable and deserved their win after producing a mature and experienced performance.

In contrast, United evidently aren’t on the same level as the Italian champions who are undoubtedly built to win the Champions League this season while the Red Devils are arguably still in a construction phase to become a contender.

Given his history with Inter, Mourinho found himself on the end of some rather unsavoury chants from the travelling supporters, and as seen in the photo below, he was spotted making a three-finger gesture at them in response, just as he did to the Chelsea supporters at the weekend.

While on that occasion he was referring to the three Premier League titles he had won with the Blues, this time round he was reminding the Juve fans of his treble with Inter in 2010, an achievement that they have failed to replicate.

Unfortunately for him, it feels like he’s living in the past too much and with his side struggling to compete at the highest level on the pitch right now, it will surely only lead to further question marks being raised over his ability to lead Man Utd to success moving forward.

Uoooo Juve fans singing “Mourinho shit man” and “Mourinho son of a bitch”, Mourinho replying raising the hand and making the ‘3’ gesture in representation of the Treble he did with Inter and Juventus missed twice pic.twitter.com/Maf5wS0zjn — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 23, 2018