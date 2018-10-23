After being forced off with a fractured arm at the weekend, Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been seen donning a sling as he recovers from his setback.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury during the win over Sevilla on Saturday, and as per the club’s tweet below, he has been initially ruled out for three weeks.

That will see him miss key games against Inter and Real Madrid, which in turn makes it a disappointing blow for the Catalan giants at a crucial stage of the campaign with such big games coming up over the next few days.

Nevertheless, he will undoubtedly be listening to the medical staff and following their guidance on his recovery, and as seen in the tweets below, he has seemingly been ordered to wear a sling to protect his arm as he anxiously waits to get the all clear.

It looks as though Messi is still in high spirits though which will be important given the frustration that he’ll be feeling over not being able to feature. Barcelona fans will certainly be hoping that his touted recovery timeline is accurate and that they’ll see him on the pitch sooner rather than later…

? [INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks. #FuerzaLeo pic.twitter.com/kpNcspnfqo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2018