One Manchester United fan showed a permanent reminder of Sergio Ramos’ shenanigans in last season’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The United fan was pictured with ‘Ramos 18 Kiev’ on the back of his United shirt.

Ramos became an ‘Enemy of the Kop’ after a controversial challenge on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the early stages of the Champions League final in Kiev.

Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury and Liverpool’s hopes of lifting the coveted trophy were shattered as a result of Ramos’ actions.

This Man Utd fan has “Ramos 18 Kiev” on the back of his United shirt… ? (via @imfootballmad) #MUFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/rOGU8lnNe9 — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) October 23, 2018

Liverpool fans still believe that the incident changed the course of the game and believed it was a major factor in Madrid coming away with a historic victory.

This United fan has gone to extreme lengths to get one over Liverpool and his dedication to the Red Devils is great to see.