Photos: Scenes outside Old Trafford as Man Utd fans prepare to welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly got the Man Utd faithful excited judging on these photos from outside the stadium.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden six-year spell with the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009, and in turn is still regarded as a hero amongst the club’s faithful.

As he now returns to Manchester with Juventus, he will be expected to receive a positive reception from the home fans and it seems as though the atmosphere is building outside of the stadium too.

From half-and-half scarves to face masks, it seems as though ‘Ronaldo fever’ has gripped some United fans ahead of kick off.

However, that will surely all go out the window once the game gets underway as it will be about getting behind Jose Mourinho and the players to get the desired result against Ronaldo and the Serie A champions.

With an eye on the battle to finish top of Group H, the Ronaldo appreciation will need to stop when the whistle goes and the Man Utd fans will be hoping that he doesn’t enjoy a successful return to his former stomping ground.

Half and half Ronaldo scarves selling ? #mufc pic.twitter.com/7qhzfIm66S — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 23, 2018