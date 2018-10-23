Pogba hints he’s decided where his future lies ahead of Man United’s European clash against Juventus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba insists that he feels ‘at home’ at Old Trafford and suggests that he will remain at the club for years to come.

The Frenchman’s future has been a hot topic of discussion over the last few months, amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona and reports of an explosive relationship with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, as per The Express.

On the pitch, the World Cup-winning playmaker has failed to live up to expectations at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, as United have secured just four Premier League wins from nine games to date.

SEE ALSO: Paul Scholes underlines extreme expectations of Manchester United’s attacking trio

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez mercilessly trolled after being embarrassed by stunning Arsenal stat

Pogba & Martial the key men as Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford – Manchester United vs Juventus Champions League match preview

Pogba has shown glimpses of his fantastic ability, most notably hitting a match-winning brace against Young Boys in the Champions League, but he has been found wanting defensively on a number of occasions too and struggled to influence games on a consistent basis.

Despite his woes in recent months, the 25-year-old has dropped a huge hint regarding his future ahead of United’s Champions League group stage clash against Juventus on Tuesday night, as the Manchester Evening News reports.

“I’ve come back home. I joined the youth academy here,” Pogba told reporters. “I’m at home here and it will always be that way.

“I grew up with my team-mates and we’ve all been reunited again in the first team, so it’s a beautiful story. The career I have had and now, with this return to Manchester, it’s really splendid.”

Mourinho’s men will be hoping for a famous victory against the Old Lady at Old Trafford which would reinvigorate their European campaign after a disappointing 0-0 draw against Valencia on matchday two.

Pogba played for Juve between 2012 and 2016 before returning to Manchester for his second spell with the club and enjoyed great success as part of a midfield which helped the team to dominate Serie A.

The Italian champions are still very much on top in their domestic league, but they are targeting European glory with former United striker Cristiano Ronaldo now within their ranks.

Pogba has the perfect opportunity against his former club to prove his doubter’s wrong, while also putting to bed any transfer rumours for the time being and he certainly has the larger than life presence and skill to grab it with both hands.