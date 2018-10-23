Real Madrid take on rivals Barcelona this weekend, and coach Julen Lopetegui may have a fresh injury concern ahead of the trip to the Nou Camp.

Marcelo was on the scoresheet in the win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but the Brazilian international sustained an injury setback too.

That in turn has put his participation at the weekend in doubt, and given his influence for the Spanish giants, his absence would certainly be a major blow for them.

With that in mind, Lopetegui will be desperate to see him passed fit for the encounter, although time will tell as to whether or not the knock heals in time.

Particularly given that they go into the game on the back of a four-game winless streak in La Liga, the Spanish tactician could do with having as close to a fully-fit squad as possible.

Marcelo was also on the mark at the weekend in the defeat to Levante, and so it seems as though his defensive work and attacking threat could be sorely missed if he isn’t able to recover in time to face the Catalan giants.

Marcelo injured right before the Barcelona game because a bloke from a team nobody can pronounce decided to two foot him. Get well soon champion. pic.twitter.com/bZfxf34sH1 — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 23, 2018