Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has reportedly signed a new contract that will keep the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge until 2023 according to a report from ESPN.

The report suggests that an official announcement of Alonso’s new contract could be expected as early as Wednesday.

Alonso has contributed two assists and one goal for Chelsea this season from 9 Premier League appearances.

Alonso signed for Chelsea from Fiorentina during the summer of 2016 for a fee reported to be £23m according to The Telegraph.

Alonso signed for the Blues having had previous spells in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland.

Alonso has since established himself as one of the league’s best left-backs and has impressed fans with his ability going forward.

In his first two full seasons with Chelsea the Spaniard scored 6 goals and followed it up with an impressive 7 goals last season which earned the former Sunderland loanee a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Alonso has looked just as effective this season under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, the Spaniard has also adjusted well to being part of a back four rather than having free licence to roam as a wing-back under Antonio Conte.

Chelsea’s decision to award the left-back with a new contract is a shrewd one.