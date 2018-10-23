Menu

‘This is embarrassing’ – These Man Utd fans fume after first-half display vs Juventus, shock stat sums up issue

With Juventus looking relatively comfortable and deserving of their lead, many Man Utd fans vented their frustration with their side’s first-half performance.

The contrast between the two sides was evident for the most part, with Juve playing with confidence and dominating possession, as seen in the tweet below with the visitors having 70% of it in the opening 45 minutes.

That tells a story in itself in terms of who was the better side and coupled with Paulo Dybala’s goal, it was a miserable first half for the home supporters.

In turn, it led to the angry reaction as seen below as many bemoaned the lack of quality on the ball and the reliance on having to respond in the second half to setbacks rather than starting the game well and playing on the front foot.

In fairness, this is a Juventus side that is built to win the Champions League this season with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their charge, while United are seemingly still trying to build towards being a contender.

In many ways, it could be argued that the gulf in quality is to be expected, but time will tell if Jose Mourinho can get a reaction out of his players in the second half to turn things around and produce a repeat of what was seen at Old Trafford against Newcastle United in the Premier League prior to the international break.

Nevertheless, conceding 70% of possession at home is never a good thing and it’s undoubtedly easy ammunition for detractors to question Mourinho and his players…

