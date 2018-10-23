‘This is embarrassing’ – These Man Utd fans fume after first-half display vs Juventus, shock stat sums up issue

With Juventus looking relatively comfortable and deserving of their lead, many Man Utd fans vented their frustration with their side’s first-half performance.

The contrast between the two sides was evident for the most part, with Juve playing with confidence and dominating possession, as seen in the tweet below with the visitors having 70% of it in the opening 45 minutes.

That tells a story in itself in terms of who was the better side and coupled with Paulo Dybala’s goal, it was a miserable first half for the home supporters.

In turn, it led to the angry reaction as seen below as many bemoaned the lack of quality on the ball and the reliance on having to respond in the second half to setbacks rather than starting the game well and playing on the front foot.

In fairness, this is a Juventus side that is built to win the Champions League this season with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their charge, while United are seemingly still trying to build towards being a contender.

In many ways, it could be argued that the gulf in quality is to be expected, but time will tell if Jose Mourinho can get a reaction out of his players in the second half to turn things around and produce a repeat of what was seen at Old Trafford against Newcastle United in the Premier League prior to the international break.

Nevertheless, conceding 70% of possession at home is never a good thing and it’s undoubtedly easy ammunition for detractors to question Mourinho and his players…

United 60 passes Juve 180

United 30% Juve 70% possession

And we’re the HOME side!!!! Disgraceful tactics to sit back — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 23, 2018

This is embarrassing! Let me guess. We’ll go all-out attack in the 2nd half because we have no other option, maybe score a goal or 2 & then Mourinho will again speak about how great we play recently. Great my ass! His style is a cancer. No matter the result tonight, #MourinhoOut! — Rocco. (@SublimeLukaku) October 23, 2018

Same old story of go 1-0 down then start attacking, it’s a joke. Players not moving, no urgency, poor all round. Just pretend they’re Newcastle because of their kit and we’ll smash them — Oscar (@MasterMartiaI) October 23, 2018

frightened and pathetic kids vs mens. thats what we are seeing tonight.

We are lucky not to be 10 -0 down.

We cant even pass. Unbelievable — vishnu sreekumar ?? (@vichuvichuvichu) October 23, 2018

155 passes at home lmao pic.twitter.com/qSnd8cYPnr — . Júan (@edanto_o) October 23, 2018

We don’t even have knowledge I passing. We will matches in lucky ways that is What I see cos we don’t play any attractive football — Kophi?? (@KofiScooby) October 23, 2018

Outclassed all over the pitch. — Lewis Batchelor (@LewBatch1) October 23, 2018

Even when we have possesion, out men are always in hiding, matking the opponents, leaving the man with the ball with no options. No wonder why our ball possesion is always as low as ever. — Smith White (@SmithWhiteB) October 23, 2018