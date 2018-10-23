Video: Benzema scores expert header for Real Madrid to join all-time greats on CL scoring list

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has headed the European champions in front against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday night.

The Los Blancos centre-forward had scored just 4 goals this season prior to tonight, as the club has recently embarked on a five-match winless run in all competitions.

However, that all looks set to change as Julen Lopetegui’s men have got off to the best possible start in their Champions League group stage encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

SEE ALSO: 252-goal superstar wanted by Real Madrid as solution to the club’s attacking woes

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho plans transfer raids on Chelsea, Tottenham, Juventus and Ajax if he lands Real Madrid job

Chelsea given huge potential transfer boost thanks to Real Madrid managerial decision

The Frenchman headed home a pinpoint Lucas Vasquez cross at the back post, which marked his first goal since September 1st and saw him move up to fourth outright in the all-time Champions League scoring charts ahead of former Man United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Karim Benzema moves to outright fourth in Champions League goals! ? pic.twitter.com/i4uohTHBOQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 23, 2018

Benzema now trails only European greats Raul, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and Madrid fans will hope his latest strike will be the catalyst for a turn around in his and Madrid’s fortunes in the coming weeks.

Check out the 30-year-old’s landmark header below, via Twitter: