Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva showed his class for the Citizens only one minute after entering the pitch for Kevin De Bruyne – Bernardo started and finished the deadly counter-attack.
Bernardo carried the ball out of defence before laying off the ball to Riyad Mahrez.
Bernardo received the ball back from Mahrez and after a clever run from Gabriel Jesus opened up the Shaktar defence, Silva was free to surge forward and score with a great finish from the edge of the box.
See More: Video: Manchester City transfer target smashes home from tight angle in Champions League
Check out Silva’s goal below:
INSTANT IMPACT ?
"Strolls on and takes the stage."
Bernardo Silva starts and finishes a lovely Manchester City goal. ? pic.twitter.com/jHXiBPJFze
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2018
? CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Precioso zurdazo de Bernardo Silva que pone el 0-3 en Ucrania para los cityzens.pic.twitter.com/kgMQGAbtUy
— Futbelia (@futbelia) October 23, 2018
Bernardo Silva is certainly proving to be the heir to David Silva’s throne at Manchester City. The 24-year-old looks like he is going from strength to strength under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.