Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva showed his class for the Citizens only one minute after entering the pitch for Kevin De Bruyne – Bernardo started and finished the deadly counter-attack.

Bernardo carried the ball out of defence before laying off the ball to Riyad Mahrez.

Bernardo received the ball back from Mahrez and after a clever run from Gabriel Jesus opened up the Shaktar defence, Silva was free to surge forward and score with a great finish from the edge of the box.

See More: Video: Manchester City transfer target smashes home from tight angle in Champions League

Check out Silva’s goal below:

INSTANT IMPACT ? "Strolls on and takes the stage." Bernardo Silva starts and finishes a lovely Manchester City goal. ? pic.twitter.com/jHXiBPJFze — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2018

? CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Precioso zurdazo de Bernardo Silva que pone el 0-3 en Ucrania para los cityzens.pic.twitter.com/kgMQGAbtUy — Futbelia (@futbelia) October 23, 2018

Bernardo Silva is certainly proving to be the heir to David Silva’s throne at Manchester City. The 24-year-old looks like he is going from strength to strength under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.