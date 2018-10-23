Video: David de Gea produces sensational save to deny Cristiano Ronaldo goal on Man Utd return

Cristiano Ronaldo would undoubtedly have been itching to get on the scoresheet against Man Utd, but David de Gea did his best to deny him that moment.

Not content with producing a wonderful save in the first half to deny the Portuguese superstar from a free-kick, the United shot-stopper was back at it after the interval and produced an even better one, as seen in the video below.

After some excellent build-up play from the visitors to carve open the opportunity, Ronaldo struck his effort brilliantly and it seemed set to hit the back of the net.

However, De Gea had other ideas as he produced a world-class save to keep the scoreline at 1-0, giving United hope of finding a way back into the encounter despite being second-best for most of it.

Although he has had his struggles this season with a leaky defence in front of him which has led to Man Utd conceding 16 goals in just nine Premier League games, there is no denying what a difference De Gea makes for them, as seen in the video below.