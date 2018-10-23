There was drama early on at Old Trafford as an ambitious fan turned ‘pitch invader’, the fan made a beeline for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo but was thwarted in his attempts by

The pitch invasions occurred only three minutes into the tie and garnered some interesting reactions from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, the incident also managed to attract the attention of both Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri on the touchline.

See More: Video: Paulo Dybala pounces on poor Man Utd defending to give Juventus lead

Check out the video below:

That pitch invader made quite good progress towards the players, tackled by stewards just outside the penalty area where they were waiting for a free kick. pic.twitter.com/bcOOkVU31Q — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 23, 2018

Here is another view of the pitch invader’s lung-busting run just for your viewing pleasure:

Here are Jose Mourinho’s and Massimiliano Allegri’s reaction to the pitch invader:

This GIF will no doubt become an internet sensation overnight.

Fortunately the fans efforts to make his way onto pitch earned him a handshake from his idol Ronaldo:

A pitch invader was pinned down just before reaching Cristiano Ronaldo. He still got a high five ?? pic.twitter.com/qJPsQZOhwv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 23, 2018

I guess going to all that trouble was worth it in the end…