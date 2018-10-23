Menu

Video: Drama early on at Old Trafford as pitch invader makes beeline for hero Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United vs Juventus tie

Manchester United FC
There was drama early on at Old Trafford as an ambitious fan turned ‘pitch invader’, the fan made a beeline for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo but was thwarted in his attempts by

The pitch invasions occurred only three minutes into the tie and garnered some interesting reactions from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, the incident also managed to attract the attention of both Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri on the touchline.

See More: Video: Paulo Dybala pounces on poor Man Utd defending to give Juventus lead

Check out the video below:

Here is another view of the pitch invader’s lung-busting run just for your viewing pleasure:

Here are Jose Mourinho’s and Massimiliano Allegri’s reaction to the pitch invader:

This GIF will no doubt become an internet sensation overnight.

Fortunately the fans efforts to make his way onto pitch earned him a handshake from his idol Ronaldo:

I guess going to all that trouble was worth it in the end…

