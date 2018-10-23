Real Madrid capitalised on a rare chance to boost their confidence against Czech Republic minnows Viktoria Plzen in this evening’s Champions League encounter.

In the 55th minute of the tie former Tottenham star Gareth Bale pulled off an exquisite back-heel pass into the path of Marcelo who finished his lung-busting run forward with a deftly executed chip over the goalkeeper.

Brazilian Marcelo certainly showed off some ‘samba style’ with his goal today.

Check out the goal below:

Class finish by Marcelo! Two in two for the Brazilian. #RMAPLZ #UCLpic.twitter.com/ko2cbl2d61 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) October 23, 2018

?? VIDEO Real Madrid 2? Vs 0? Viktoria Plzen ?. ? ? Golaço De Marcelo.. pic.twitter.com/OvVXxdO1Sl — Os Fanáticos (@OsFanaticosRv) October 23, 2018

Bale’s assist and Marcelo’s superb finish is exactly what Real Madrid need as they look to turn around a dismal run of form under new manager Julen Lopetegui.