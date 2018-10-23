Video: Man Utd starlet Mason Greenwood scores delightful solo goal for U19s against Juventus

Mason Greenwood has been busy making a positive impression at Man Utd this season, and he continued to do so against Juventus U19s on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in just 10 appearances for the youth side, as he’s certainly showing plenty of early potential.

Whether or not it’s enough to grab Jose Mourinho’s attention in the near future to give him an opportunity with the senior side remains to be seen, but for now, he must continue to focus on delivering for Nicky Butt.

He did exactly that on Tuesday in a 4-1 win for Man Utd U19s against their rivals from Juventus in the UEFA Youth League, with Greenwood getting on the scoresheet, as seen in the video below.

From his composure to create space for himself on the edge of the box to the finish itself, it was a quality effort from the youngster and it’s certainly another sign as to how talented he is. Time will tell if he can show consistency and take this kind of form up with him to the senior squad if given a chance to impress…