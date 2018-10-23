Manchester United legend Patrice Evra is in attendance at Old Trafford for tonight’s mammoth Champions League clash between United and Juventus.

Evra fired a message to the United players in his usual eccentric style ahead of the game. Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled during the start of the season and are certainly in need of a message describing what it means to play for the historic club.

Who better to deliver the message than Evra…

Check out Evra’s message to the players and prediction for the game below:

I wonder who @Evra is backing tonight? ? Wait for it… ?

? A few more familiar faces at OT! ?

Evra wasn’t the only former United player in attendance. Evra’s partner in crime Park Ji-Sung and Swede Jesper Blomqvist were also in attendance at Old Trafford.

Former frontman Ole Gunner Solskjaer is also in attendance at Old Trafford tonight.

Red Devils fans will be hoping the presence of some former United stars will spur the side to victory against Juventus.