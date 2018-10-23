Video: Paulo Dybala pounces on poor Man Utd defending to give Juventus lead

Juventus took just 17 minutes to find a breakthrough against Man Utd in their Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The visitors settled into the game well in the early stages, albeit United’s pace up front appeared set to cause them a few problems defensively too.

However, it was the Bianconeri who drew first blood, with Dybala picking up from where he left off in the Champions League last time out after bagging a hat-trick in the win over Young Boys.

As seen in the video below, Cristiano Ronaldo was key in the build-up to the goal after some positive play down the right flank.

Nevertheless, United failed to deal with his deliver well enough and with Dybala left in acres of space in the middle of the box, the Argentine kept his composure and produced a simple finish to score past David de Gea.

Jose Mourinho surely won’t be too impressed with the manner in which United conceded, as their leaky defence continues to be a problem…

