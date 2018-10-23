Manchester United’s mammoth Champions League clash against Juventus provided fans with enough fun and thrills for a lifetime, pitch invaders stormed the pitch on two separate occasions.

The first pitch invader made his way onto the pitch only three minutes into the match-up and his heroics were rewarded with a handshake from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Check that out here.

At the end of the match pitch invaders once again stole the spotlight, although Ronaldo seemed more frustrated on this occasion.

Check out the video of the pitch invader’s impressive skills below:

?? Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Old Trafford… and comforts a pitch invader #RESPECT pic.twitter.com/rkbR6dut93 — UnitedPrime (@UnitedPrime19) October 23, 2018

With stewards being quite forceful with the invaders, Ronaldo was seen repeatedly telling the stewards “It’s okay, It’s okay” in an attempt to prevent things from escalating.

Here is a closer look at Ronaldo trying to diffuse the situation:

There was certainly a lot to say on the various off-field antis regarding United, which is a reflection of just how bad things have been on the pitch so far this season.