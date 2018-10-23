Video: Pogba agonisingly close to saving Man United against Juventus with superb strike which bounces off the woodwork

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was centimetres away from equalising against his former club Juventus on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman turned his man brilliantly in midfield before unleashing a superb curling effort just outside the box, which beat Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny but bounced agonisingly off the post.

The Red Devils have been largely second best in the Group H Champions League encounter, but Pogba was oh so close to finding the back of the net against the club where he perfected his craft.

The 25-year old played for the Old Lady between 2012 and 2016, winning numerous domestic titles and earning his reputation as one of the world’s best midfielders.

Jose Mourinho’s men are running out of time and find themselves a goal behind at Old Trafford, but Pogba could still inspire a late revival.

Check out his superb strike below via Twitter.