‘Welbeck with a gym membership’ – Man Utd star gets brutally trolled after poor performance against Juventus

Man Utd suffered a 1-0 defeat to Juventus at Old Trafford in their Champions League clash on Tuesday night, and Romelu Lukaku was roundly slammed by those watching.

Aside from failing to offer an attacking threat in his own right, the Belgian international seemingly struggled throughout with linking up play and holding the ball up for his teammates.

SEE MORE: Photo: Why Jose Mourinho made another three-finger gesture after getting abuse from Juventus fans

As seen in the video below, there was one passage of play in particular that earned him criticism and mockery as he tried to play a cross-field pass only to hand possession straight to a Juventus player.

That ultimately summed up his performance and having now gone without a goal for Man Utd since September 15, the 25-year-old must surely be struggling for confidence.

His form with Belgium perhaps suggests that it’s an issue with how he plays for the Red Devils, and so whatever the root of the problem is, Jose Mourinho will be desperate to find a solution sooner rather than later.

For now though, Lukaku is unfortunately going to have to deal with the flack and try to respond as soon as possible to end his barren run and give himself a boost in confidence in a United shirt.

Based on what he produced on Tuesday night, he seems a million miles away from doing so and as seen in the tweets below, he came in for some heavy criticism and trolling. Many even made the same joke by comparing him to former United striker Danny Welbeck only with a few more muscles…

The Lukaku we wanted vs. the Lukaku we got pic.twitter.com/BqGDFKv94m — Harsha (@VintageMUFC) October 23, 2018

That’s it. Lukaku has to be dropped. There is no way we can continue to accept performances like that. Promote Mason Greenwood, play Alexis there, anything. That cannot be accepted on a weekly basis. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 23, 2018

As soon as someone passes to Lukaku, I instantly know that we’ve lost possession. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) October 23, 2018

Lost patience with Lukaku now. Yeah, every striker has bad patches and goes on a goal draught, but the least they can do is hold the ball up and bring their teammates into play. Lukaku doesn’t do any of that. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) October 23, 2018

Lukaku is just a Danny Welbeck with a gym membership — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 23, 2018

Romelu Lukaku has to be dropped. He’s been shocking! No movement at all! #MUFC — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) October 23, 2018

Scholes was right. You can’t win a major title with Lukaku. Same goes for Rashford.? — Gèch David Beckham (@getaswhailu) October 23, 2018