£40m misfit set for a shock return to Chelsea in January

AC Milan are prepared to let Tiemoue Bakayoko go back to Stamford Bridge in the new year, following the midfielder’s dismal spell in Italy.

The Frenchman secured a year-long loan switch to the San Siro over the summer after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, but he has so far been unable to hold down a regular place in Gennaro Gattuso’s starting XI.

The 24-year-old has started just two games for the Rossoneri and featured as a substitute a further five times, failing to win the approval of his manager or club supporters.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Milan forked out a €5 million loan fee to secure his services during the last transfer window, but they are now hoping to offload the Blues misfit in January.

Bakayoko initially signed for Chelsea back in 2017 from AS Monaco for £40 million – as per The Guardian – and despite a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge, quickly faded into anonymity under then manager Antonio Conte.

New Blues boss Maurizio Sarri deemed him surplus to requirements too, but he may have to find a place for him in his current squad when the transfer window reopens if this latest news is to be believed.

However, Talk Sport reports that Monaco would be open to loaning him back, while Marseille have also expressed an interest in the France international, which could see him moved on fairly quickly when he returns to England.

Bakayoko’s career has stalled significantly in recent months and now perhaps a shock move back to his homeland represents the best chance for him to rediscover his best form.