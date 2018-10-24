Arsenal are planning January transfer swoop for Argentina international

Arsenal officials have identified Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential signing when the transfer window re-opens in 2019.

The 26-year-old moved the Eredivisie from Independiente back in January and has since gone on to make 25 appearances for the Dutch giants.

The Argentine defender also has 10 caps to his name at international level and has earned attention from the Gunners with his recent performances, as head coach Unai Emery hopes to bolster his options at left-back – as per Calcio Mercato.

Nacho Monreal is Arsenal’s first choice in that position at the moment, but at 33 years of age, he is approaching the latter stages of his career, while Sead Kolasinac has failed to impress since his move Schalke.

Emery’s men have won their last ten matches in all competitions to storm into the Premier League’s top four, but they have looked extremely vulnerable at the back, conceding 11 goals in 9 games already this term.

Tagliafico has the necessary qualities to add a new dimension to Arsenal’s defence and as he approaches his prime he may well fancy a high profile move to England.

The Gunners have emerged as genuine title contenders in recent weeks but they must start to match their attacking exploits with solidity at the back, which could cause Emery to dip into the January market.

Ajax might be unwilling to sell a player they invested £3.5 million in just a few months ago – as per the Daily Mirror – and his current contract with the club runs until 2022, but Arsenal have the financial power to easily pull off this deal in the new year.