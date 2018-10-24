Barcelona have edge over Juventus and Man City in transfer race to sign talented in-form attacker who’s ‘crazy’ to seal Blaugrana switch

Barcelona reportedly have the edge over both Juventus and Man City, as well as Bayern Munich, in the race to sign Genoa and Poland hot-shot Krzysztof Piatek.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Luis Suarez is aware of the fact that the 23-year-old has been offered to the Spanish giants, and that the Polish international is ‘crazy’ about moving to the Nou Camp.

The report also notes that Piatek only wants to seal a move to Barcelona, news that will not be good for other clubs like Juve or City, who the report notes are also potential suitors for Piatek.

Piatek has been one of the most in-form players on the planet so far this season, and if he keeps up the current numbers he’s managing, it won’t be long before he leaves Genoa to sign for one of the world’s top clubs.

The Pole has 13 goals in nine matches in all competitions so far this season, as he leads the scoring charts in Serie A by three.

Piatek was almost completely unknown before the start of this season, however now it seems like a large majority of Europe’s top clubs are in the hunt for the forward’s signature.

With Luis Suarez rapidly declining in quality these past few years, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be long before Barcelona sign a top forward to replace the Uruguayan.

And it looks like the Blagrauna may have found their man if this report is anything to go by…