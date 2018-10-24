Maurizio Sarri confirms major Chelsea injury fears ahead of Europa League and Premier League clashes

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed some worrying injury news regarding star player Eden Hazard after last weekend’s Manchester United clash.

The Belgium international has been in scintillating form this season but could now sit out the club’s next two games as they take on BATE Borisov in the Europa League and Burnley in the Premier League next.

The Telegraph reported on this injury news after the United game, stating Hazard was struggling with a back problem, and Sarri has now confirmed that ahead of his side’s next game.

The Italian tactician suggested the club might be able to work to get the 27-year-old back for Burnley at the weekend, but this is far from ideal for the Blues as they’ve relied so heavily on their attacking midfielder for goals this season.

With Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud firing blanks so far, CFC need their star attacker fit and sharp if they are to maintain their strong start to the season and be major players in the title race.

‘He (Hazard) is out. He’s got a back problem. We’re trying to solve the problem for Sunday. (Ethan) Ampadu is also out,’ Sarri is quoted by the Metro.